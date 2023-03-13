LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – St. Patrick’s Day is a big events day in several American cities including Hot Springs, where the holiday is made a big deal by going small.

Hot Springs takes advantage of its 98-foot-long Bridge Street to host weekend events centered on its annual World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade, now in its 20th year, and 2023 is no different.

Events kick off with the parade on March 17, with the city packing lots of activity in the short-course event. The parade begins at 6:30 p.m., but before that, events such as street measuring and Arkansas Blarney Stone kissing take place.

Firing the starting pistol to kick off the parade will be actor Christopher McDonald, known for his role as Shooter McGavin in the movie “Happy Gilmore” and currently starring in the HBO MAX series “Hacks.”

McDonald is not the only well-known figure in this year’s event. Arkansas music star Justin Moore will serve as the grand marshal and the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders will be among the entries in the parade.

Speaking of music, The Molly Ringwalds will hold a free concert after the parade ends. The Village People are performing a free show at 8 p.m. on March 18, the day after the parade.

March 18 is the same day the World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Zero-K foot race takes place along the parade route at 5 p.m. The race schedule is plenty of time to run the parade route and be there for the concert.

For the latest on the events in Hot Springs, head to ShortestStPats.com.