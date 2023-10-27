NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The WWE’s flagship weekly live event Monday Night Raw will be making its return to North Little Rock in 2024.

Simmons Bank Arena will once again be hosting the action on Monday January 15, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. on the road to the 2024 Royal Rumble.

Some of the superstars expected to appear at the event include “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, tag team champions The Judgement Day’s Damien Priest and Finn Balor, as well as Sami Zayn, Becky Lynch, The New Day and many more.

Other events coming up at the arena in 2024 include Frank Valli and the Four Seasons, the Harlem Globetrotters and Stevie Nicks.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 3 at 10 a.m. and prices start at $24.

To buy tickets, visit SimmonsBankArena.com or Ticketmaster.