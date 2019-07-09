Yadaloo music and art festival coming to North Little Rock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — ​ ​An all-day music and arts festival featuring ​national, regional and local Americana and Country Music acts is coming to North Little Rock. The Yadaloo Music and Arts Festival will be Sunday, September 22 at the North Shore Riverwalk Park.

The event will feature well-known Texas Red Dirt music entertainment and a variety of creative arts activities. There will be areas and events set aside to feature all types of interactive art installations, multiple arts and crafts vendors, a dedicated game and activity area for all ages as well as a variety of food trucks and beer vendors.

“The goal of the Yadaloo festival is to provide national, top quality entertainment while boosting the local Little Rock Rivermarket District and the North Little Rock Argenta Arts District, specifically local bars, restaurants, and hotels,” said organizer Susan Erwin Prowse, co-founder and owner of Big Red Dog Productions. “With Yadaloo, we strive to create a new, one-of-a-kind experience that will capture the free spirit in us all and will become a trend-setting, annual event that will build into state and national prominence.”

The festival will offer a variety of free games and activities including tethered hot air balloon rides, mechanical bull, kid zone, dog park with dog vendors, adult games like yard pong, baggo and more.

The music lineup includes:

Texas Country Red Dirt Headliner – Stoney LaRue

National Supporting Texas Country Red Dirt Artists – Jason Boland & The Stragglers, William Clark Green

Regional Arkansas Acts – Bree Ogden, Ashtyn Barbaree, Joey Barrett, Cliff & Susan, Pamela Hopkins, Matt Sammons

Tickets will go on sale at 3 p.m. on July 9 just following the festival’s North Little Rock Chamber Ribbon Cutting. Early Bird tickets will be available for $20 until August 10, then advance tickets for $27.50 will be available until September 21, and tickets purchased the day of the event will be $35. Children 12 and under are free. VIP tickets, with a backstage view of the stage and possible meet and greets with the artists, will also be available for purchase.

A portion of the proceeds will go to Habitat for Humanity of Central Arkansas.

Gates will open at 1 p.m. and musical acts play from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. More information at www.yadaloo.com​ and by following @yadaloofest on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat.