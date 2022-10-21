LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With the Powerball jackpot sitting at $550 million, some might be wondering, “What in the world you could even do with all that money?”

A better question might be, “What in Arkansas could you do with all that money?”

If the jackpot is taken as a lump-sum, the payout for the jackpot would be $277.5 million. After federal and state taxes, that comes out to $156,340,800.

After winning the jackpot and taking that lump sum, you might be curious as to what in the Natural State you could spend all the winnings on.

To start off with, you might be wanting to celebrate with a meal. If fine dining is your speed, you could make a trip to the Cache Restaurant in Little Rock and buy their 8 oz filet mignon, priced at $50.

If you felt especially generous, you could buy all three million residents of Arkansas that same $50 filet mignon.

Interested in spending your winnings on a drink? You can take a trip to Lost Forty Brewing in Little Rock and buy a sizeable 64 oz growler of Blackberry Bramble Wheat Ale, priced at $12.50. Better yet, with all of your winnings, you could buy one for every person in Arkansas four times over.

Maybe you were looking into a change in scenery? A particularly regal piece of real estate would be the Dromborg Castle in Fayetteville, listed at nearly $5 million. Or maybe you’d like to throw a party before a Razorback game? For just over $12 million, you could own a home right across the street from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

CASTLE DROMBORG, Arkansas’ state treasure and heritage property. This world-class, internationally acclaimed architectural design includes 4000+ tons of native rock, each piece handhewn and intricately fitted. – Listed for $4,780,000

Perhaps you would be interested in getting a serious upgrade to your lawn mower? Bad Boy lawn mowers are produced in Batesville, with their most expensive having an MSRP of $23,139. You could purchase a large fleet of just over 6,750 of them.

If you wanted to truly help others with your winnings, you could donate to one of the many Arkansas-based non-profit organizations like Safe Places Little Rock or Lifewater International out of Bentonville.

The next drawing for the Powerball is Saturday, Oct. 22.