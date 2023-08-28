NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Country singer Zach Bryan announced the dates for his Quittin’ Time 2024 Tour on Monday, including a two-night stop in North Little Rock.

The tour, which takes place in stadiums and arenas around the country, will be coming to Simmons Bank Arena on May 13 and 14. The Middle East and Levi Turner will open both shows.

Tickets for the Quittin’ Time 2024 Tour start at $59 and can be purchased prior to Sept. 8 at ZachBryanPresale.com.

Presale registration for the shows starts Monday and will end Thursday Sept. 7, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday, Sept. 8, at noon.

The concert is the first announced by Simmons Bank Arena as part of its 2024 schedule as the arena prepares to host acts like 3 Doors Down, Nickelback, Ringo Starr, Alice Cooper and the Legends of Hip Hop tour in the second half of 2023.