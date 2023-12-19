HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – A locally grown and nationally known country music star is on the slate for a summer concert series at Magic Springs.

Magic Springs announced that Arkansas-born country music star Zach Williams will be part of the 2024 Webmonster Summer Concert Series on July 20.

Williams is a two-time Grammy Award-winning artist and is known for songs like “Chain Breaker” and “There Was Jesus.”

“Zach’s performance is one you won’t want to miss,” park general manager Jessyka Hanna said. “There’s nothing better than ending a perfect day of fun with incredible music under the stars, so make plans now to join us.”

Park officials said the concert series will feature 14 concerts, beginning on June 1 and running every weekend through Labor Day weekend.

More information on the concert series can be found at MagicSprings.com.