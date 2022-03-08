LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Rock band ZZ Top will be making a tour stop in central Arkansas this summer.

The band will be making their way to the Natural State, bringing their RAW WHISKY tour to the First Security Amphitheater on June 26.

The band was scheduled to come to the venue last August, but due to the death of band member Dusty Hill, the appearance was canceled.

Presale tickets are scheduled to go on sale Thursday, March 10. The venue presale runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and venue officials said fans can access the offer using the password FSA2022.

Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m., with prices ranging from $45 to $129. For more information on tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com.