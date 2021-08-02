Benton, Bryant to face off at War Memorial in Salt Bowl 2021

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas high school football fans are just four weeks away from one of the biggest rivalry matchups in the state.

The annual Salt Bowl game between the Benton Panthers and Bryant Hornets will kick off at War Memorial Stadium on August 28 at 7 p.m.

Event organizers say the theme for the game and related activities this year is “Together Again.” In addition to the game on Saturday, there will be community pep rallies, a massive tailgate party and a pre-game flyover.

Organizers are also using the event as a way to help encourage Arkansans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by offering a vaccination clinic before the game, with the Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care and Arkansas Department of Health offering free doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine for attendees 18 and older.

While organizers added that they are still tracking the fluid COVID-19 situation, the are excited to bring this annual tradition to their communities.

“We are looking forward to another great Salt Bowl experience for our players, fans and both communities,” said Shane Broadway, one of the Salt Bowl founders. “The Salt Bowl Committee will continue to monitor the ongoing situation with COVID-19 and will work with our partners and update everyone with any new information related to this year’s game.”

Tickets are available at all Saline County Big Red Store locations as well as at the stadium. Fans unable to attend the football game will still be able to watch the game via Pay Per View.

More information on the Salt Bowl 2021 can be found online SaltBowlAR.com