Bryant Wins Shortened Salt Bowl, 28-14 Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - A safety scare during the Salt Bowl forced officials to cancel Saturday night's game.

Little Rock Police Officer Steve Moore says a small fight escalated at War Memorial Stadium and barricades fell which sounded like shots being fired.

Moore says a taser may have been used during the fight which also sounded like shots being fired.

When the game was called off, Bryant was leading 28-14. Ultimately, they'll pick up the victory.

Clips posted to social media show some of the more than 30,000 fans in attendance -- and even what appears to be some security personnel -- yelling either "he has a gun" or "shots fired." The result was panic that sent people running out of the stadium.

Law enforcement determined no shots were ever fired and there was no victim.

Nevertheless, police say the 911 Communications Center started flooding with calls from people thinking there was a shooting at the stadium.

Due the the fact many fans left the stands, both Bryant and Benton school officials decided to cancel the game.

In the minutes that followed, stadium officials helped reunite families separated during the evacuation process.

According to reporter Chanley Painter, one juvenile female was arrested late Saturday for disorderly conduct in connection with a fight at War Memorial Stadium.

Outside War Memorial as thousands at the Salt Bowl are trying to leave after rumor of shots fired. LRPD confirm NO shots fired. Traffic is backed up in a directions. Occasional sirens pic.twitter.com/sjhgvIOceC — Chanley Shá Painter (@chanleysha) August 26, 2018