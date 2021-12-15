Clarendon, Joe T. Robinson players commit to Hogs

Wednesday the early national signing day went underway, and many born and bred Arkansas recruits chose to stay in their home state.

In southeast Arkansas, a pair of future Hogs at Clarendon went from class 2A to the SEC.

Four-star wide receiver Quincey McAdoo and three-star tight end Dax Courtney put ink on paper.

Pledging back in August 2020 as the second commit of the class, towering at 6 foot 6 inches tall, Courtney always knew he bled Razorback red.

“I’ve been dreaming of this day since I was maybe six or seven years old,” Courtney said. “Thinking about crazy stuff like dropping Razorback hats from the ceiling, stuff like that. We didn’t do any of that but that’s because I committed so early. I wouldn’t have changed it for the world. The Razorback family has really brought me in since I’ve been committed so long. I knew where I wanted to go, I did it, and now I’m super happy it’s honestly a dream come true.”

A former Florida State commit, McAdoo flipped to his home state Hogs in April. Speedy and lengthy at 6 foot 3 inches tall, the standout wideout can’t wait to hit the hill.

“It means the world to me,” McAdoo said. “I’ve been working on this since I was five. It means a lot. This doesn’t happen every day, especially to the University of Arkansas. It’s just the coaches, they make me feel at home.”

Both Clarendon stars will enroll early in January

At Joe T. Robinson in Little Rock and fresh off his second state championship win, four-star offensive tackle E’Marion Harris made it official. With offers from the likes of Bama and Georgia, Harris committed in May and stayed true till signing the dotted line.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment all my life and it finally came,” Harris said. “It was just how Coach Pittman and Coach Kennedy greeted me. Instead of a handshake, it was a hug. It made me feel like I was at home.”

Between Courtney, McAdoo, Harris, and all other Arkansas signees, the future looks mighty bright on the Hill.