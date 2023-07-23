LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The first Friday night of high school football season will be here in a few weeks. Our preview of 40 teams in 40 days continues with Arkadelphia.

Last season the badgers had a flawless record going undefeated all season until the Semis, where they fell to Harding Academy 28-31. The Badgers finished the season 5-0 in conference play, winning them an outright conference title.

Head coach Trey Schucker says falling one game short of War Memorial, leaves his team extra motivated heading into the 2023 season.