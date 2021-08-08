Fearless 40: Arkadelphia Badgers

The Fearless 40 is getting you set for the high school football season with 40 previews in 40 days. We are 20 teams down with 20 to go. Today we preview Arkadelphia.

The Badgers went 8-2 in 2020, winning it’s first six games of the season but falling in the 4A state quarterfinals to Warren.

Second-year head coach Trey Schucker didn’t lose many players in the offseason. The Badgers have 20 more players than they did on last year’s roster, and 2021 lineup is stacked with senior talent.

Arkadelphia opens up its season on August 27 at home against Camden Fairview.