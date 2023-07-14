LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The first Friday night of high school football season will be here in six weeks. Tonight marks the start of Fearless 40, previewing 40 teams in 40 days.

From the 2A-4 conference, Baptist Prep will look to have a fresh start after going winless last season. With new Head Coach and Baptist Prep Alumni Riley Perkins now in charge, the team is optimistic.

This season, Perkins is determined to bring a winning culture back to the eagles. There first game will be Friday, August 25th against Yellville-Summit.