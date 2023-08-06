Following a bounce-back campaign, Bauxite heads into the 2022 season with high expectations and more star power than usual.

2025 Razorbacks commit Marcus Wimberly headlines the Miners while the team’s defense is considered talented and deep.

With former Hogs offensive lineman at head coach, Bauxite looks to improve on a 7-4 finish and unseat Haskell Harmony Grove as conference champs in 4-4A.

Far removed from the program’s 7-year slump last decade, the Miners hope to use a gritty, defense-first mentality to have their best season since winning nine games in 2018.