Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Coronavirus
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Hanna Strengthens to a Hurricane, First Hurricane Landfall of 2020 Atlantic Season
Top Stories
Parents agonize over back-to-school decisions amid pandemic
Bass anglers participate in a catch-and-keep tournament for conservation
Legendary television host Regis Philbin dies at 88, PEOPLE magazine reports
Fleetwood Mac guitarist Peter Green dies at 73
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Fearless 40
Fearless Friday
Silver Star Nation
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Ex-UFC champ Whittaker back on track with decision over Till
Top Stories
Minus Strasburg, Nats top Yanks 9-2 on Robles’ 3 hits, 4 RBI
Tigers celebrate Cabrera milestones, rally 6-4 over Reds
Bard wins in 1st MLB game since ’13, Rockies beat Texas 3-2
Ozuna homers off Díaz, Braves beat Mets in new extras format
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 postponed
Black History Month
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off Yearbook
Drive On Arkansas
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Fearless 40: Bauxite
Fearless 40
Posted:
Jul 25, 2020 / 10:37 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 25, 2020 / 10:37 PM CDT
The Miners are getting ready for a new season in high school football.
Trending Stories
Report: Walmart, other stores to allow people refusing masks to shop out of concern for employees
One man dead, two arrested in Garland County double shooting
Video
Benton Police searching for suspect car in hit-and-run incident
Arkansas Crime Watch: Arrest in double homicide, counterfeit money in Maumelle, vandals target confederate monument, Daniel Lee executed
Video
Inside the culture of storied football program Little Rock Central
Video