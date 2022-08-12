Recent struggles carried into last season for Beebe.

The Badgers went 3-7 overall and 2-4 in 5A Central, the team was slowed down by injuries.

Beebe did win two straight conference games late in the year but would miss the playoffs.

The program hasn’t 5 wins in a season since 2014. However, head coach Chris Gunter believes last year’s team set a strong foundation for this year.

With a goal of starting the season 3-0, Beebe returns many starters.

The Badgers’ senior class will serve a key leadership role as the program’s first group to have spent all four years at Beebe under Coach Gunter.