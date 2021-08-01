Fearless 40: Beebe Badgers

Fearless 40
Posted: / Updated:

The Fearless 40 is getting you set for the high school football season with 40 previews in 40 days.  Today we preview Beebe.

The Badgers battled against COVID-19 cancellations the first half of the football season. Beebe finished the regular season with a (2-6) overall record losing its last four games of the season.

The Badgers’ season ended in a first round playoff loss to Camden Fairview 58-14.

However, with COVID hopefully not as big of a factor and lots of returning seniors Beebe looks to bounce back in 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories