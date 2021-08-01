Fearless 40: Beebe Badgers

The Fearless 40 is getting you set for the high school football season with 40 previews in 40 days. Today we preview Beebe.

The Badgers battled against COVID-19 cancellations the first half of the football season. Beebe finished the regular season with a (2-6) overall record losing its last four games of the season.

The Badgers’ season ended in a first round playoff loss to Camden Fairview 58-14.

However, with COVID hopefully not as big of a factor and lots of returning seniors Beebe looks to bounce back in 2021.