The Benton Panthers 2022 season came to a disappointing end.
The Panthers lost in the 6A semifinals when Greenwood scored in the final seconds.
This season the Panthers are hoping to take the next step.
by: Wess Moore
Posted:
Updated:
The Benton Panthers 2022 season came to a disappointing end.
The Panthers lost in the 6A semifinals when Greenwood scored in the final seconds.
This season the Panthers are hoping to take the next step.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now