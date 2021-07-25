Fearless 40: Benton Panthers

The Fearless 40 is getting you set for the high school football season with 40 previews in 40 days. Today we preview Benton.

The Panthers finished the season (6-5) overall and (5-2) in league play. Benton made the postseason, however, was knocked out of the first round of the 6A playoffs due to COVID-19 issues. So, Marion automatically advanced to the second round.

In a pandemic-struck season, the Panthers underperformed compared to recent years. The biggest loss of the season was quarterback Garrett Brown who was the Panthers’ gunslinger for the past two and a half years. However, they’ll have three returners to the offensive line along with strong weapons at wide receiver and running back.

Benton starts its season with the Salt Bowl against Bryant on August 28 War Memorial Stadium.

Read more about the Benton Panthers at FearlessFriday.com