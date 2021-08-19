Fearless 40: Cabot Panthers

The Fearless 40 is getting you set for the high school football season with 40 previews in 40 days. Today we preview the Cabot Panthers.

The Panthers went 8-4 in 2020, and lost to North Little Rock in the 7A semi-finals.

It’s year three for head coach Scott Reed at Cabot, and quarterback Tyler Gee has moved on to UCA.

But the Panthers return a lot of size on the offensive and defensive lines.

Coach Reed believes that size will make a difference this season.

