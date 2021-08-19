Fearless 40: Cabot Panthers

Fearless 40
Posted: / Updated:

The Fearless 40 is getting you set for the high school football season with 40 previews in 40 days.  Today we preview the Cabot Panthers.

The Panthers went 8-4 in 2020, and lost to North Little Rock in the 7A semi-finals.

It’s year three for head coach Scott Reed at Cabot, and quarterback Tyler Gee has moved on to UCA.

But the Panthers return a lot of size on the offensive and defensive lines.

Coach Reed believes that size will make a difference this season.

See more on the Panthers at FearlessFriday.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hog Schedule Scorestream

Trending Stories