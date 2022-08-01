Carlisle is setting their sights on a turnaround this fall. Since seeing a 9-win season in 2019 the Bison have been in a slump the last two football seasons.

Carlisle won four games in 2020 and just one last year, the program’s lowest win total since 2005.

Caleb Shock enters his fifth season as head coach and his players have been working in the offseason to bring the team back to their winning ways.

The Bison’s weightlifting team, comprised of mostly football players, won the 2A state meet this past spring.

If a bounceback is in store for Carlisle between the lines, it’ll come against new conference opponents as Episcopal, Hampton, and Bearden join 4-2A.