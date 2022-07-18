Central Arkansas Christian goes into the fall looking for a change in fortune.

After an 8-3 finish and playoff appearance in 2020, the Mustangs finished last place in their conference while going winless in 2-4A.

While standout quarterback Tyler Johnson graduated, touted sophomore Brady Wilson takes over under center surrounded by a young supporting cast.

Long-time head coach Tommy Shoemaker and company will try to give CAC a turnaround this fall.

