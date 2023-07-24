LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The first Friday night of high school football season will be here in a few weeks.

Our preview of 40 teams in 40 days continues with Central Arkansas Christian. Last season the Mustangs went 2-8 overall, and 2-6 in conference play.

For two seasons now CAC has failed to make the playoffs, but this year they’ve got a new head coach.

Coach Ryan Howard comes to CAC from the University of Missouri and is determined to lay the foundation to get his new team going in the right direction.