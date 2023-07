LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The first Friday night of high school football season will be here in less than six weeks. Yesterday marked the start of Fearless 40, previewing 40 teams in 40 days.

From the 2A-1 conference, Conway Christian has high hopes for the upcoming season. In 2021 the Eagles won one game.

In 2022, they went 7-4 overall and 5-1 in conference play. This 2023 season Conway Christian is on the rise and looking forward to building on last year’s success.