The Conway Christian Eagles finished 1-8 last season, but progress could be seen.

The Eagles beat Magazine in week nine and played better as the season went along.

Conway Christian won 49 games in five seasons, but the last two years have been a struggle.

Head Coach Justin Kramer feels like the Eagles are about to turn things around.

He returns a lot of experience and adds a very good sophomore class.

The Eagles begin the season at Quitman.