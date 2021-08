The Fearless 40 is getting you set for the high school football season with 40 previews in 40 days. Today we preview Conway.

The Wampus Cats went 8-4 in 2020, losing in the semi-finals.

Head Coach Keith Fimple and some of his seniors tell us about their team heading into the 2021 season.

The Wampus Cats start its season on the road against Fayetteville on August 27th.

See more on the Wampus Cats at FearlessFriday.com.