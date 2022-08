For the second straight season the Conway Wampuscats made it to the 7A state semifinals. For the second straight year they came up short and didn’t make it to the finals.

Conway loses all-purpose back Many Smith, but quarterback Donovyn Omolo returns. Running back Boogie Carr is also back for another season.

Head coach Keith Fimple says if his team keeps knocking on the door, soon they’ll break thru to the finals.

Conway opens the season against Bentonville.