The Fearless 40 is getting you set for the high school football season with 40 previews in 40 days. Today we preview Des Arc.

The Eagles were almost perfect in 2020 going 11-1, making it all the way to the 2A state championship but fell by three to Fordyce.

Second-year head coach BJ Paschal and some of his seniors tell us about their team heading into the 2021 season.

The Eagles start their season at home against Palestine-Wheatley on August 27.

See more on the Eagles at FearlessFriday.com.