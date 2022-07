Year in and year out, you count on the Des Arc Eagles to be one of the best teams in 2A.

They’ve won ten or more games in six of the last nine seasons.

In 2021 Des Arc won 10 games and advanced to the third round of the playoffs.

This season Des Arc has a new head coach and a new conference, but the goal is the same, win the conference and make it to the state finals.

Des Arc opens the season on the road against Hazen.