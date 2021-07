Gear up for kickoff in the Fearless 40 season preview for Pine Bluff Dollarway.

The Cardinals finished 2020 with a record of 4-6, going 4-3 in conference 3A-6.

Head coach Martese Henry and his assistant tell us about their team heading into the 2021 season.

Dollarway opens its schedule by hosting Helena-West Helena on Friday, August 27.

See more on the Cardinals at FearlessFriday.com.