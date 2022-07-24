Dumas looks for a bounce-back season after going 2-7 in Antonio Lovelady’s first year as head coach.

The Bobcats have seen sharp ups-and-downs in recent years: 1 win in 2019, 9 in 2020, and 2 in 2021. Seeing a “totally different atmosphere” after a full season and offseason under Lovelady, Dumas hopes to see history repeat itself with a strong turnaround this fall.

Competition in conference 8-4A won’t get any easier as 3A power McGehee moves up to join the likes of Warren and Star City. But now fielding a more experienced team with better leadership, the Bobcats take aim at a return to contention this season.