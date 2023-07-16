LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The first Friday night of high school football season will be here in less than six weeks. Friday marked the start of Fearless 40, previewing 40 teams in 40 days.

From the 2A-4 conference, Episcopal Collegiate has some new beginnings this 2023 season with new head coach Tyrell Johnson taking over the program.

Last season the wildcats had a 7-4 record overall. Coach Johnson said he is pleased with the foundation of the program from years past and is excited to build upon that this season.