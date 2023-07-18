Arkansas high school football is set to kick off on Friday, August 25th. Fordyce will enter their second season moved up from class 2A to 3A.

After winning state championships in both 2019 and 2020, the Red Bugs returned to the state final in 2021 where they fell to Des Arc.

Last fall the team took a step back against higher competition, finishing 7-5.

Still, under 38-year head coach Tim Rodgers, Fordyce will look to get back to doing the things that made them back-to-back champions.

The Red Bugs plan to lean on their program’s history of excellence as this year’s seniors are the last remaining current players who were a part of their 2020 state championship squad.