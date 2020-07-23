Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
State Senator Jason Rapert tests positive for COVID-19, remains in the hospital
Sun Belt Conference delays first date of competition due to coronavirus concerns
Woman dies in Jonesboro shooting
List: More than half of U.S. states have mask mandates
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Fearless 40
Fearless Friday
Silver Star Nation
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Backyard Sports
Top Stories
Release the Kraken: Seattle unveils name for NHL franchise
Top Stories
Sun Belt Conference delays first date of competition due to coronavirus concerns
Michelle Wie West going to Solheim Cup as assistant captain
The Latest: Diamond League track meet in England canceled
WNBA Commissioner confident season will be successful
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 has been postponed until further notice. Please check back for updates.
Stop Bullying
Black History Month
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Giving Thanks in May Rules
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off Yearbook
Drive On Arkansas
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Fearless 40: Fountain Lake
Fearless 40
Posted:
Jul 23, 2020 / 11:31 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 23, 2020 / 11:31 AM CDT
The Cobras are getting set for the return of the high school football season.
Trending Stories
State Senator Jason Rapert tests positive for COVID-19, remains in the hospital
Arkansas Farm Talk 7-22-20
Video
Woman dies in Jonesboro shooting
Weather
Nurses resign after COVID-19 kills 8 people at local healthcare facility
Video