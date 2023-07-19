With Arkansas high school football getting closer with every passing day, we preview Glen Rose’s 2023 season. The Beavers enter this fall with a new head coach for the first time in 15 years.

Having grown up around the program, offensive coordinator Steven Kehner took over his dad Mark’s post after the long-time coach became the school district’s athletic director.

Glen Rose comes off a 9-3 season in which they fell to Melbourne 21-20 in the 3A state quarterfinals.

With an offense headlined by star running back Heath Ballance, the Beavers hope a strong senior class and an easy transition under new coaching management can lead the team to their first state championship since 2007.