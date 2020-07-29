Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Coronavirus
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Coach Bristo is Bringing the Passion to first season as Head Coach of Riverview
Video
Top Stories
People concerned after FBI agent-involved shooting on Stagecoach Rd
Video
Mask Up, Arkansas!
Video
4 Alabama correctional officers indicted for using excessive force, obstructing justice
LR Board of Directors discussing ordinances that would prevent inoperable vehicle from being stored in yards
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Fearless 40
Fearless Friday
Silver Star Nation
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Local Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Coach Bristo is Bringing the Passion to first season as Head Coach of Riverview
Video
Top Stories
Benches clear in first Astros-Dodgers game since scandal
Arizona’s Merrill Kelly loses no-hit bid in 7th at Texas
AP Sources: Bosa gets $135 million extension with Chargers
Báez homers twice, Cubs stay hot with 8-5 win over Reds
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 postponed
Black History Month
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Senior Graduation Send-Off
Senior Sports Send-Off
Senior Send-Off Yearbook
Drive On Arkansas
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Fearless 40: Greenbrier
Fearless 40
Posted:
Jul 28, 2020 / 10:21 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 28, 2020 / 10:21 PM CDT
The Panthers are getting set for a new season of high school football in Arkansas.
Trending Stories
People concerned after FBI agent-involved shooting on Stagecoach Rd
Video
LRPD making hundreds of reports each day of unemployment fraud
Video
FBI involved in agent-involved shooting, official confirms
Gallery
LR Board of Directors discussing ordinances that would prevent inoperable vehicle from being stored in yards
Video
Trump’s coronavirus retweets spark claims of censorship