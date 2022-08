The Greenbrier Panthers are coming off one of the best seasons in school history. The Panthers went 12-1 and lost to Pulaski Academy in the 5A semifinals.

The Panthers lost a lot of experience from that team. 2022 has Greenbrier reloading with a talented sophomore class.

Greenbrier is also moving up to 6A from 5A. Head Coach Randy Tribble says his staff is already watching films of their new opponents.

The Panthers begin the season at Vilonia.