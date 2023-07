LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The first Friday night of high school football season will be here in a few weeks. Our preview of 40 teams in 40 days continues with the Little Rock Hall Warriors.

Last season the warriors struggled a bit, going 1-8 overall. The last time the program made it to the playoffs was 2013, and the last time they won a state championship was 1982.

But this season, Head Coach Jim Withrow has high hopes because this year the Warriors have more depth than ever before.