We’re inside four weeks away from high school football and August, kickoff month, is almost on the calendar.

The Harding Academy Wildcats will have a change of pace this season by seeking redemption instead of a repeat. In the program’s first season moved up to 4A on the heels of three consecutive 3A state titles, Harding went undefeated until falling to Malvern 64-39 in the state final.

The Wildcats’ success, perhaps highlighted by knocking off top-ranked Arkadelphia, was in spite of sophomore quarterback Owen Miller being thrust into the starting role before the season when Diamond Hogs pitcher commit Kade Smith left the team to focus on baseball.

Entering this fall with a more experienced roster, Harding looks forward to the “chase,” as opposed to being chased.