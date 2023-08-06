The Hot Springs Trojans of 5A South enter the fall on the heels of a 7-4 finish, capturing the most single-season wins the program has seen since 2014.

The team’s offense features a pair of wideouts who Division 1 offers in Octavious Rhodes and TJ Brogdon. With the Trojans also returning quarterback Matthew Contreras and standout running back Perry Jones, Hot Springs’ strength is on their offense.

Darrell Burnett is back for his sixth season as head coach and looks to raise the bar higher with a talented cast around him.

The Trojans will look to make it further than the first round this year, where they lost to Mills last season.