Fearless 40: Joe T. Robinson Senators

Fearless 40
Posted: / Updated:

The Fearless 40 is getting you set for the high school football season with 40 previews in 40 days.  Today we preview Joe T. Robinson.

After winning a championship in 2019, the Senators went 8-4 in 2020. All four losses were either from out-of-state opponents, or schools that made deep runs in the postseason.

Robinson only has three returning starters on the roster, however head coach Todd Eskola says that he’s never had a deeper team.

Joe T. Robinson starts its season against reigning 5A state champions Pulaski Academy on August 27 at home.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hog Schedule Scorestream

Trending Stories