The defending 4A state champs are moving up to 5A. After ending up on top twice over the last three years, Joe T. Robinson transitions from 7-4A to 5A Central. The Senators finished 14-1 last fall, going perfect in a rigorous conference while only losing in their season opener to Pulaski Academy. Shiloh Christian, Robinson’s opponent at War Memorial in December each of the last three seasons, also realigns to 5A. Robinson enters a conference that’s been shaken up by the departure of Pulaski Academy, Little Rock Christian, and Greenbrier. Their roster notably loses now-Razorbacks offensive tackle E’marion Harris and a number of key contributors from last season’s deep run. However, Robinson has routinely faced higher-class competition in non-conference and has thrived against strong 7-4A opponents like Arkadelphia and Warren. The Senators believe they’re ready to tackle the challenge of a new schedule in their pursuit of a state title repeat.