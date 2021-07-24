Fearless 40: Lake Hamilton Wolves

The Fearless 40 is getting you set for the high school football season with 40 previews in 40 days. Today we preview Lake Hamilton.

The Wolves finished the season as 6A runner-ups going (11-2) overall and (5-1) in league play.

However, their 2020 offense was led by a three-man backfield now seniors Owen Miller and Tevin Hughes, and now junior Kendrick Martin.

The trio combined for 40 touchdowns and over 4,400 yards on the ground and are all back along with senior quarterback Grant Bearden who played under center almost all of last season.

Lake Hamilton starts its season on August 27 at home against Lakeside.

