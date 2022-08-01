Episcopal faces a unique challenge this fall as the team moves back up into 11-man football.

After winning one game each season in 2016 and 2017, the Wildcats began competing in 8-man. The program has since seen improvement in participation and in wins, going undefeated in 2021 and finishing 8-2 in 2021.

Now Episcopal makes the move up into conference 4-2A, competing with the likes of crosstown rival Baptist Prep, Hazen, and others.

Head coach Michael Carter enters his sixth year as head coach while most of his players haven’t played 11-man since middle school.

Similar to the storyline at Little Rock Hall, Episcopal’s adjustment between versions of the sport headlines what should be an interesting season for the Wildcats.