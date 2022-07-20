Previously moved down from Class 6A to 5A, the Warriors spent 2021 in 8-man football after the team’s roster was cut in size due to Hall becoming a STEM school.

This fall the Warriors will be back in 11-man football as they’re reclassified into conference 4A-4.

In their lone season in 8-man, Hall won their first six games but lost their last three, finishing short of the playoffs.

Jim Withrow, head coach since 2020 and formerly at Sylvan Hills, has taken on the challenge of rebuilding a program that has seen little success over the last two decades.

A new-look, deeper Warriors squad will look to make progress against stiffer competition while reverting back to 11-man this season.

