Little Rock Mills moves up from 2-4A to 5A Central this season.

The Comets finished 6-5 last fall, marking the most wins the program has seen since 2013.

The team prepares for the challenge of entering a higher classification and may have enough star power to compete.

Mills brings back senior standouts like RB/S Jabrae Shaw and WR/S Anton Pierce, gaining touted junior DE Charleston Collins who moves in from Pine Bluff.

Fourth-year head coach Cortez Lee and his Comets gear up for a new schedule headlined by a revenge game against fellow 4A move-up, state champion Robinson.