Lonoke excelled last season with a 5-2 record in conference 2-4A but was eliminated from the playoffs in the first round.

On the sidelines for the Jackrabbits will be first-year head coach Chris Norton, who joins the team by way of Perryville.

Lonoke brings back numerous starters with college interest including senior wide receiver Landon Jones, junior offensive tackle Chauncey Johnson, and junior quarterback Bradon Allen.

The Jackrabbits will field new systems on both sides of the ball that they hope will get them over the hump.