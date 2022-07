The Magnet Cove Panthers won six games last season including two in the playoffs.

This season the Panthers are moving up to 3A. Magnet Cove returns its starting quarterback and a lot of skill players this season.

All three classes won titles in junior high and head coach Caleb Carmikle is excited to see what they can do at the varsity level.

Magnet Cove begins the season August 26th against Poyen.