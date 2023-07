LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The first Friday night of high school football season will be here in a few weeks. Our preview of 40 teams in 40 days continues with Malvern.

Malvern went 12-2 but more importantly, won the 4A State Championship.

The leopards took down Harding Academy in the finals 64-39; marking their second state title in program history, the last being in 1993.

This season they hope to repeat last season’s success