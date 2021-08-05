Fearless 40: Malvern Leopards

MALVERN, Ark. — The Fearless 40 is getting you set for the high school football season with 40 previews in 40 days. Today we preview Malvern.

The Leopards were 6-6 overall in 2020. They won a playoff game before losing to Shiloh Christian, who would be the eventual state champs.

Quarterback Cedric Simmons is back for his junior season at Malvern.

Malvern will be a very young team.

They had eight sophomores playing on defense at team camps this summer and Malvern has just one senior offensive lineman.

The Leopards moved three freshmen offensive linemen up last season and they played four games. Head Coach JD Plumlee believes that experience will pay off for the Leopards this year.